US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the sanctions “demonstrate our shared resolve to hold Russia accountable for its mounting atrocities in Ukraine”. Photo: AFP
US at G7 reveals sanctions list targeting hundreds of entities for helping Russia’s war in Ukraine

  • Measures taken by State, Treasury and Commerce departments take aim at three companies from mainland China and five from Hong Kong
  • Sanctions show US will ‘stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes’, says top diplomat Antony Blinken

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 6:15am, 20 May, 2023

