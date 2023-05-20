US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the sanctions “demonstrate our shared resolve to hold Russia accountable for its mounting atrocities in Ukraine”. Photo: AFP
US at G7 reveals sanctions list targeting hundreds of entities for helping Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Measures taken by State, Treasury and Commerce departments take aim at three companies from mainland China and five from Hong Kong
- Sanctions show US will ‘stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes’, says top diplomat Antony Blinken
