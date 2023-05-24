US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaking at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the budget request for her department on May 16. Photo: AP
US agency tasked with monitoring tech export controls facing budget crunch
- The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), a Commerce Department unit, has a growing portfolio, including restricting exports to Russia and China
- But the agency urgently needs more resources, one expert says, ‘to reflect its new role at the centre of US technology and national security policy’
