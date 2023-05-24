US Indo-Pacific Commander John C Aquilino speaks at an event held by the National Committee on US-China Relations in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Robert Delaney
US-China military dialogue essential for peace but China may be withholding as ‘bartering chip’, says US Pacific commander
- US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino tells New York forum he is ‘ready and willing to meet with my theatre commander counterparts’
- Aquilino was speaking hours after returning from high-level engagements with Pacific Island nations in a region that has the attention of both US and China
