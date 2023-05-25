US Trade Representative Katherine Tai plays a leading role in the Biden administration’s China policy. Photo: AP
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai ‘hoping to see’ Chinese commerce minister at Apec gathering
- Amid speculation of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the two-day forum in Detroit, Michigan, no confirmation yet from either side
- US-China relations still fraught after American trade deal with Taiwan, despite recent high-level engagement in Vienna
