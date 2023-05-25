Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former US congressman, has trailed only Donald Trump in recent polling of likely Republican voters. Photo: AP
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces bid for US presidency via Twitter discussion with Elon Musk
- Republican’s widely expected decision sets stage for battle over conservative voters with former ally and polling favourite, Donald Trump
- Antipathy towards Beijing illustrated by laws he signed meant to thwart ‘malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party’
