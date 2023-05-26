US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks in Detroit on Thursday. Photo: AFP
At Apec, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai urges ‘worker-centric’ approach to trade policy

  • While in the US for Apec, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao is scheduled to meet with his American counterpart, Gina Raimondo, as well as Tai
  • The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers’ meeting in Detroit has drawn officials from 21 member economies

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in Detroit

Updated: 6:17am, 26 May, 2023

