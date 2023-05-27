When the US Justice Department first accused New York police officer Baimadajie Angwang of collecting information on fellow Tibetans for the Chinese government in September 2020, the Tibetan diaspora was rocked – but also comforted. For years they had suspected Beijing was spying on them. Finally, it seemed, US authorities were taking their concerns seriously. Angwang, 36, soon found himself indicted by a grand jury and jailed for six months at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, regarded as a traitor by both the Tibetan and American communities he called his own. But about two years later, when the government dropped charges “in the interests of justice” before trial, it became apparent that the spy novel-esque saga may not have been what it seemed. What unfolded was a story of the thin line between the accommodations ordinary people feel compelled to make when dealing with the Chinese government and the acts of a willing foreign agent – and of a divided diaspora caught in a rivalry between two superpowers. Friend or foe Beijing considers Tibet a long-standing Chinese territory, but many Tibetans call for independence, arguing that their homeland was illegally annexed in 1951. For many Tibetans on the US east coast, Angwang was a walking red flag – he didn’t speak Tibetan very well, used a sinocised name, and once asked the staff to remove a Tibetan flag from a community centre in the New York City borough of Queens. On top of that, for a small diaspora community, barely anyone had heard of him or had a direct connection to him. But they accepted his presence because he was in law enforcement and said he wanted to help the community. Born in a Tibetan part of Sichuan province, Angwang – his Tibetan name is Pema Dhargyal Ngawang – applied for asylum in the US as a teenager on a student visa in 2005, claiming that Chinese police beat him for speaking out against the government’s treatment of Tibetans. While his parents and brother remained in China, he served in the US Marine Corps and became an army reservist and US citizen. At the time of his arrest, Angwangworked in a community affairs unit for the New York Police Department in Queens. Before 2019, Angwang did not interact much with New York’s Tibetan community. “As a police officer, my job is very busy … I also have a beautiful daughter so I don’t have that much free time to go out,” he said in an interview with the South China Morning Post. “But as a Tibetan, I like to help the community,” he said, explaining why he visited the Tibetan centre in 2019. Recounting the flag incident, Angwang said he was trying to help, not undermine, the centre. “They were organising a New Year event, so they asked me for my opinion and I didn’t see any American flags. “I said ‘you guys are inviting different guests … We are in America, would be nice to put some American flags out.’” Spy or visa applicant Angwang was charged with one count of acting as a foreign government agent without notifying the US government, and three counts related to not disclosing foreign ties on his national security background check. In charging documents, prosecutors said that Angwang, acting at the “direction and control” of Chinese officials, reported on fellow Tibetans, spotted and assessed potential intelligence sources and used his position to provide the Chinese consulate access to senior NYPD officials. The evidence came from 55 wiretapped calls and text exchanges between Angwang and an official of Tibetan heritage at the Chinese consulate in New York from June 2018 to March 2020. It is unclear what prompted the wiretap, but according to the criminal complaint, earlier phone records also showed 53 exchanges between Angwang and another consulate official from 2014 to 2017. The complaint portrayed the Tibetan official as a “handler” and Angwang his “asset”, claiming that Angwang “received tasks from and reported back to” the official. One translated wiretap excerpt quoted Angwang suggesting that the official tell his superiors about their relationship: “Let them know, you have recruited one in the police department.” The complaint also noted Angwang’s multiple references to the official as “boss”, as well as an instance in which he sought advice on whether he should appear on a show associated with Falun Gong, a spiritual movement banned in China. Yet the term “boss” is ambiguous, as its everyday usage in Mandarin does not always connote a hierarchical relationship. Excerpts also show Angwang, rather than the official, taking the lead – offering repeatedly to help “boost” the official’s career – and the official occasionally declining his suggestions. Angwang identified potential contacts for the official, including a Tibetan-American politician and a “neglected” Tibetan group known as Shugden worshippers. At one point, Angwang suggested the official accompany him to the Tibetan community centre. At another, he recommended that the official attend an NYPD event to “raise our country’s soft power”. Both times, the official expressed reluctance. Angwang’s lawyer, John Carman, also noted other factors that argued against Angwang being a spy: he never mentioned his US military ties to the consulate official, and used his personal cellphone instead of a burner phone to contact the official. Angwang said that the official he spoke to was responsible for issuing visas to Tibetans, and that he was just following the typical process for overseas Tibetans applying for a Chinese visa. “I’m a human being. I want to see my family,” Angwang told the Post. Angwang’s “solicitous and accommodating tone” towards the consulate should be read in that context, Carman said, noting that Angwang had sought – and was refused – a 10-year visa to China. “In my mind, I’m just going to apply my visa and that’s their process … at the same time, I was … advocating for myself and the Tibetans who want to visit China,” Angwang said. “Making friends” with the official, he added, was “part of the process”. He did not discuss the contents of his pre-2018 conversations with the consulate. The Chinese embassy in Washington declined to comment on visa procedures and referred to a foreign ministry statement from April opposing the US’s “false” narrative of “transnational repression”. ‘The position of a supplicant’ While Angwang’s prosecution came amid growing US concern over transnational repression by Beijing , it was atypical for targeting a member of an ethnic minority considered oppressed by Beijing. Robert Barnett, the founder of the modern Tibetan studies programme at Columbia University, concluded that the case was “likely a distortion” after reading the complaint. As a researcher of sensitive topics in China, Barnett said, he could easily relate to Angwang’s posturing. “That’s what many people dealing with the Chinese embassy are in – the position of a supplicant,” he said, noting that officials “will sometimes try to get information or some promise of support in return” for granting access. Like Barnett, Tsering Shakya, a Tibetan scholar at the University of British Columbia, initially doubted the case against Angwang and questioned the value that someone in his position could add. “There is not a single piece of information he [is] said to have reported to his handler that is [not in] the public domain” he wrote in 2020. Clifford Fishman, a law professor emeritus at the Catholic University of America, noted that human intelligence gathering can help make sense of huge amounts of other data. But as a former prosecutor, he called it notable that such a high-profile case was dismissed without explanation: “The government tends to be very methodical and careful before obtaining an indictment in a big case.” In federal cases involving national security, Fishman said, charges may be dropped to avoid state secrets from being disclosed. Occasionally, though, a case is “so badly bungled that the charges are dropped to avoid embarrassment”. The Justice Department said in January that the evidence that led them to request dismissal was “classified” and has since declined to comment. Sowing divisions For their part, members of the Tibetan diaspora in New York were not relieved when Angwang’s case was dropped. Some questioned the details of his defence and took solace in the fact that the case was dismissed “without prejudice”, meaning it could be reintroduced with new evidence. Tenzin Namgyal, president of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress of New York and New Jersey, wrote to Senator Charles Schumer of New York seeking an investigation. Contending there had been a rise in Chinese “handlers” across the US, Namgyal wrote that “Tibetans are really concern[ed], anxious and saddened” by the case’s dismissal. The International Campaign for Tibet, a Washington-based advocacy group, noted that the dismissal did not disprove Beijing’s active monitoring of Tibetans abroad. It cited a 2018 case in Sweden where a Tibetan was convicted after being paid by Chinese officials to provide information on fellow Tibetans. But Tencho Gyatso, the group’s president, also acknowledged that it was not uncommon for Tibetans to want to visit relatives in China once they obtained a foreign passport. Ethnic Tibetans who seek a visa to China go through a separate, highly scrutinised process, she said. “Every embassy has a United Front person and the Tibetan visa applications go through” them,” she said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party unit tasked with strengthening adherence to the party within and outside China. “The Chinese embassy selectively gives visas [and] creates confusion,” she added. Barnett said that Beijing officials seek to sow division among Tibetans, particularly between what they call “patriotic overseas compatriots” and the “Dalai clique” – Tibetans who they consider supporters of “separatism”. In bringing the Angwang case, he said, the Justice Department helped magnify existing divides. Even within the small US diaspora community, Barnett said, a “big division” exists between Tibetans who were born or raised in India or Nepal and those like Angwang who left China later in life. Tibetans who are most publicly active in the US are generally part of the India group, he said. About 26,000 Tibetans live in the US, according to a 2020 study by the Central Tibetan Administration, the Tibetan government-in-exile based in India. Half of them reside in the New York and New Jersey area. Tibetans from the outside had “tended in earlier decades to be wary of people who came from China”, Barnett said. “While relations within the community have improved in recent years, [this] case will not have helped with that process”. Language can be a lightning rod for distrust, Barnett noted. Angwang’s fluency in Mandarin thus made him suspect to the community he tried to engage. His Tibetan dialect, which reportedly reflected a remote, quiet region called Gyalrong, was also foreign to many of the active diaspora. Moving on Until the charges were dropped, Angwang’s support came only from close friends, family and fellow police officers and Marine Corps veterans. He remains on paid administrative leave from the police department. Angwang is convinced that he was unfairly targeted because he is Asian, but it was only after his case was dismissed that Asian-American groups began speaking out in support – a stark contrast to the outcry that attended several federal cases against Chinese researchers under the Justice Department’s now-shuttered “ China Initiative ”. “It’s sending the wrong picture to American people, that Asian people, particularly Asian immigrants, cannot be trusted,” he said of his case. Going forward, Angwang said, he has a new goal: to fight against the “demonisation of Asian people” and government “abuse of power”.