US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington on Wednesday ahead of the vote. Photo: Bloomberg
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington on Wednesday ahead of the vote. Photo: Bloomberg
US debt ceiling
China

US debt ceiling deal: House passes bill over hard-right Republican opposition, Senate next to vote

  • By margin of 314 to 117, agreement between Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy wins bipartisan support, clearing path to avert unprecedented default
  • Bill passes in the US House of Representatives just days before the June 5 ‘X date’, advancing to the Senate for another vote

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 10:03am, 1 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington on Wednesday ahead of the vote. Photo: Bloomberg
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington on Wednesday ahead of the vote. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE