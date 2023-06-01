US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Washington on Wednesday ahead of the vote. Photo: Bloomberg
US debt ceiling deal: House passes bill over hard-right Republican opposition, Senate next to vote
- By margin of 314 to 117, agreement between Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy wins bipartisan support, clearing path to avert unprecedented default
- Bill passes in the US House of Representatives just days before the June 5 ‘X date’, advancing to the Senate for another vote
