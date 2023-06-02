Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at the National Press Club in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
China-India relations
China

China-India relations next 5 to 10 years look ‘tough’, says top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi

  • Comment by Indian National Congress Party chief comes as annual meeting of security-themed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation goes virtual-only
  • Protracted border dispute casts long shadow over Beijing and New Delhi’s efforts to ease bilateral tensions

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 4:15am, 2 Jun, 2023

