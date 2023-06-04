A farmer harvests crops in a wheat field near Guiyang in southwest China’s Guizhou province on May 31. Photo: Xinhua
Extreme weather threatens China’s food security as ministries predict summer droughts and floods
- Government analysis says heavy rain could hit grain producers in northeast while eastern provinces may see typhoon-related disasters
- Meanwhile, southwestern regions could experience 20 to 50 per cent drop in rainfall, agencies warn
