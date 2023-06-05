The Suez Canal Economic Zone has attracted hundreds of companies, most of them Chinese. Photo: Shutterstock Images
More Chinese investors and firms drawn to Egypt for Suez Canal advantage and shortcut to European markets
- Egypt has secured investment deals with Chinese companies worth more than US$8 billion for its Suez Canal Economic Zone in recent months
- Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern companies have also been eyeing opportunities near the Suez Canal
