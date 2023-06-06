The World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Xinhua
China berates EU at World Trade Organization for policies it calls unfair

  • In Geneva, China’s WTO ambassador Li Chenggang condemns a raft of EU policies intended to address Europe’s long-standing trade grievances with Beijing
  • No measure mentions China directly, but they have been built to address Chinese policies that WTO rules are ill-equipped to handle, EU officials admit

Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 1:05am, 6 Jun, 2023

