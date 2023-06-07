A Chinese warship, identified by the US Indo-Pacific Command as PRC LY 132, crosses the path of the US Navy destroyer Chung-Hoon in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Photo: Global News via Reuters
US officials warn of growing danger as China rebuffs crisis communication efforts

  • Beijing’s ‘reluctance to engage’ elevates risk of military miscalculation, says White House’s Indo-Pacific coordinator
  • Remarks come days after a close call between military vessels in the Taiwan Strait

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:36am, 7 Jun, 2023

