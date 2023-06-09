Chinese President Xi Jinping with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Beijing on November 25, 2022. On Thursday it was reported that Cuba had agreed to let China build a surveillance operation on the island to spy on US communications. Photo: Xinhua
Cuba reportedly permits China to build a spy facility for monitoring US communications
- The Wall Street Journal says Havana agreed after Beijing offered ‘several billion’ dollars for access to the island, about 100 miles off the coast of Florida
- White House spokesman says US is aware of ‘China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world that may have military purposes, including in this hemisphere’
