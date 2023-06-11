Rescue workers evacuate residents on a flooded street in Beihai, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Thursday. Photo: via Reuters
China braces for floods as heavy rain pelts southern provinces
- Rising water forces evacuation of 2,600 people in Guangxi port city of Beihai, where rainfall reached record-breaking levels
- Rainstorms to continue across large swathe of country, while blazing temperatures expected to shift from south to north next week
