Beijing has operated an intelligence-gathering base in Cuba since 2019, the US says. Photo: AFP
US says it had to declassify information before confirming Chinese spy base in Cuba
- White House worked to ‘get some context downgraded’ before revealing that the Cuban base has existed since 2019
- Information about China-Cuba cooperation is not expected to derail Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned visit to Beijing
