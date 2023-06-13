Community organiser Hazel Lee sends out a blast to her 70- and 80-year-old crew over WeChat: it’s time to fight the evil drug scourge in our midst! Dozens dutifully answer the call, descending on San Francisco’s City Hall with their sun bonnets, canes, baseball caps and face masks. As they pose for selfies and gossip noisily about grandchildren, their health and what they had for lunch, a court clerk asks them to keep it down and please do not sit on the wedding chairs until Lee calls them to duty: it’s show time, folks, time to speak out against agenda item 13 requesting permission for a new cannabis dispensary. The US has its share of culture wars. But this divide over marijuana spans Asian generations. San Francisco, a hotbed of cannabis culture dating at least to the 1960s has pitted mostly foreign-born Asian seniors against mostly American-born Asian hipsters, entrepreneurs and influencers since the state legalised marijuana years ago. Up for consideration on a Thursday afternoon in May was approval of Pacific Pipeline’s new cannabis outlet in an empty, graffiti-strafed storefront along San Bruno Avenue, a main thoroughfare in the heavily Chinese Portola district. Lee and her group strongly opposed it, claiming that cannabis was highly addictive, led young people to ruin and evoked China’s opium war and century of humiliation. “It’s too much,” said Lee, who has rallied against dispensaries for a decade. “These marijuana shops are proliferating so quickly, there are more dispensaries than rice stores … More robberies will come, and more violence.” On the other side are younger Asian-Americans fighting against what they see as outdated values and blatant misconceptions, often starting within their families. “We need education. Most of these protesters are from a very small subset of the Chinese community, primarily elderly based immigrants, who grew up in the Cultural Revolution,” said David Ho, a minority investor in the Portola dispensary. “The whole Chinese community thinks I’m a drug dealer.” For Ho and others, fighting the overhang of shame is a serious mission. When Ophelia Chong learned in 2015 that a relative used cannabis, she considered them a degenerate stoner. Confronting stereotypes she grew up with, she researched the science and history, and ultimately embraced what she sees as marijuana’s health and social benefits. She subsequently founded Asian Americans for Cannabis Education, a non-profit working to boost acceptance in a community with a “different history, culture and social stigma” toward marijuana – and to counter the likes of Lee and friends. “I found my ethnic group had a high percentage of anti-cannabis people,” Chong said. “When licenses come up for voting, they flood [the hearings] with little old ladies. They have laminated cards that say ‘What about the children?’ We say ‘What about them, they can’t have it. “It’s very hypocritical.” Cannabis in California is heavily regulated. Dispensaries must gain local and state approval, hire security and ensure they are not selling to minors or operating near schools. Since California became the first US state to legalise medicinal cannabis in 1996, followed by recreational use in 2016, 39 states and dozens of countries have partly or fully decriminalised marijuana. Asian-Americans offer several reasons why suspicion runs so deep in their community, especially among older generations. Many immigrated to California during the 1960s, embraced conservative politics and president Richard Nixon’s war on drugs, conflating heroin and marijuana. Oklahoma murders of Chinese workers reflect a marijuana industry out of control “Chinese in general are very conservative,” said historian and community activist David Lei, citing an insular distrust of other communities. “It goes way back. There’s a view that anyone who is not Chinese from your area are outsiders and barbarians.” And as immigrants, working hard and prospering financially are the absolute priority, with any distraction viewed warily. “It’s a very tangled ball that involves fear of failure,” said Steven Jung, chief operating officer of PAX Labs, which sells cannabis pods for vaping devices. “There’s a concept that you will become ambitionless toward your goals in life, be characterised as hippies.” Use of marijuana and its derivatives remain illegal in China – as in many other Asian nations – and trafficking is subject to the death penalty. In recent months, Singapore executed two men for selling cannabis. Given the entrenched stigma, many younger Asian-Americans in the US$100 billion business hide what they do from their parents. Some use vague claims of being “in business” to sidestep the cultural gulf, an awkward situation captured in the Netflix series Disjointed when Jenny, an Asian-American character played by Elizabeth Ho, tells her parents she is a doctor. “It’s difficult to be in cannabis when your family looks so down on it,” said Caroline Yeh, co-founder of TSUMo Snacks, which makes shrimp chips, spicy cheesy ramen and other fare infused with marijuana derivatives. Her career choice after business school jolted her Taiwanese-born parents, who still do not outwardly acknowledge what she does – or her success, which has been touted in Forbes, Food and Wine and The Los Angeles Times. Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg was an early investor in Yeh’s company, which recently released Uncle Snoop’s “Snazzle Os” – cannabis-infused spicy onion rings. “As a child of Asian immigrants, it’s also very difficult for parents to communicate with their children, especially because I’m an American, they’re immigrants,” Yeh noted. One common bridge-building approach taps shared culture. Marijuana appears in Chinese texts dating to the Warring States Period (475–221 BC); a remedy for constipation, mental illness and cramps; is cited by Confucius and Mencius and found in numerous tombs . What science says about cannabis derivative CBD, seen by many as a cure-all Like many Asian-Americans, David Hua’s family used Chinese herbs, heated eggs and other traditional remedies, particularly when high school wrestling left him battered and bruised. “It stunk,” he said. “But it worked great.” Hua tapped this vein, arguing with his parents that marijuana, a staple of Asian medicine, was only outlawed in 1937 after racist US laws targeted African-American jazz musicians that used it. “I positioned this as an herbal medicine” said Hua, chief executive of Meadow, a cannabis industry software firm. “I told them I’ve been ‘medicating’ since high school and I think I turned out pretty good.” Wendy Zeng, owner of Drizzle Catering, hid her work crafting Sichuan cannabis dishes until a proud relative told her parents her creations were featured on television. Despite the rift it caused, the discovery was something of a relief, she said. “My mom and I are not talking because she sees it as, if I’m going against this, it’s me not caring about her values,” Zeng said. “I don’t want to have to do mental gymnastics.” Her father, though – a computer scientist intrigued by marijuana’s chemistry and effectiveness – has been more supportive. When Zeng’s friends were releasing some promotional material about the uses of cannabis, he even helped translate it into Chinese. Another path to grudging acceptance has come from supplying cannabis for pain relief to relatives undergoing chemotherapy. Others report gradually wearing down parental resistance. Jung joined Morgan Stanley after business school, impressing his parents, but lost interest and turned to start-ups, working at Twitter, payday lender LendUp – and cannabis information firm WeedMaps and PAX, companies they had never heard of and considered dodgy. “My foray into tech beat them into submission, that I wouldn’t do the classic happy path of doctor or lawyer,” said Jung. “There have been a series of what to them are probably bad decisions. They kind of resisted at first, but eventually said ‘Just promise us you won’t go to jail.’” Despite state legalisation, the federal government still lists cannabis along with heroin and LSD as a Schedule 1 dangerous drug, creating a legal limbo. Business owners cannot write off expenses or openly use a bank account or credit card even as they juggle oversupply and other inventory problems. “You can’t be faint of heart,” Ho said. And as Asian-Americans face more prejudice and violence, some fear collateral damage from the industry’s illegal side, which accounts for an estimated 75 per cent of the US$100 billion business, following a string of busts linked to Chinese gangs and nationals. Police said that a US$14.8 million illegal seizure in Antioch, California, in December was linked to China, amid estimates that over 85 per cent of illegal marijuana operations in California’s San Bernardino County are linked to Chinese investors and organised crime. In November, Chinese national Wu Chen was charged with killing four Chinese nationals working at an illegal cannabis farm in Oklahoma, where 75 per cent of such farms have similar ties. “It doesn’t bode well for people like me, Chinese-Americans in this country,” Ho said. “According to news reports, they’re bringing in undocumented workers, laundering money, sending profits back to China. If any of it is true, it will only make the situation worse.” Back at City Hall, the mostly Cantonese-speaking septa- and octogenarians lined up and testified, registering their concerns through an interpreter: marijuana is addictive, spurs criminal behaviour, harms children, destroys neighbourhoods. “I’m here to fight marijuana! Don’t open another shop,” said Wong Tougok, 87, wearing a blue and white baseball cap. “We have to protect the next generation’s health and the health of the elderly. We should fight this together.” Despite their testimony, the dispensary is approved unanimously, and Lee acknowledges something of a losing battle as outlets proliferate. There have been a few wins – dispensaries are excluded from part of San Francisco’s downtown Chinatown and a larger swathe of the heavily Asian Sunset neighbourhood – but there are now 1,142 legal storefronts in California and another 489 delivery operations. Ho, who invested in an early dispensary on the more heavily Asian western side of the city, sees opposition from Lee and other groups declining as many of their arguments prove largely untrue. “People have seen that none of the scare tactics are coming to fruition,” he said. “There’s always going to be some element in San Francisco that opposes anything.” Asian-American fans of cannabis speak of its perceived health and wellness benefits with near-evangelical fervour, supporting each other through familial disapproval and wider community acceptance sought by educators like Chong. “It’s a miracle plant,” Zeng said. “And Ophelia is such an auntie in our community,” she added. likening Chong to a modern-day Magu, the Daoist goddess of elixirs and symbolic protector of women. “Dude, this is nature’s plant,” Hua said. “If more countries had cannabis, we would not see so much fighting … Even US-China tensions might diminish.”