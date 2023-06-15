Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister and finance minister, has called for an immediate investigation into the allegations surrounding the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Photo: Reuters
Canada halts ‘government-led activity’ at AIIB amid claims of Chinese Communist Party control
- Deputy prime minister announces review of Ottawa’s membership in Beijing-based lender hours after ex-director alleged that ‘party people run the bank’
- AIIB disputes claims, countering that the senior PR officer who joined in March 2022 had been ‘supported and empowered’ throughout his tenure
