Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal-market commissioner, speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU tells its members to ban Huawei and ZTE over ‘materially higher risks’ than other 5G suppliers
- Decision to publicly go after blue-chip 5G providers reflects Brussels’ frustration with the bloc’s slow pace of change in ensuring network security
- ‘We cannot afford to maintain critical dependencies that could become a weapon against our interests,’ says EU’s internal-market commissioner
