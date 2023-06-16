Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal-market commissioner, speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal-market commissioner, speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU relations
China

EU tells its members to ban Huawei and ZTE over ‘materially higher risks’ than other 5G suppliers

  • Decision to publicly go after blue-chip 5G providers reflects Brussels’ frustration with the bloc’s slow pace of change in ensuring network security
  • ‘We cannot afford to maintain critical dependencies that could become a weapon against our interests,’ says EU’s internal-market commissioner

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 2:39am, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal-market commissioner, speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal-market commissioner, speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE