US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks about the need for more resilient global supply chains at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ministerial meeting in Detroit, Michigan, on May 27. Photo: AFP
‘Anxiety’ over new US trade policy focused on American workers, cutting China reliance: Katherine Tai
- Past championing of market liberalisation led to fragile supply chains, production abroad and Beijing’s clout, says Washington’s top trade official
- Tai acknowledged encountering some resistance to the new US tack yet cautioned that ‘complacency really isn’t an option’
