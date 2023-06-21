Michael McMahon, a retired NYPD sergeant working as a private investigator, arriving for the start of his trial at Brooklyn federal court in New York on May 31. Photo: Reuters
Ex-New York policeman, 2 Chinese citizens found guilty of conspiracy in landmark US federal trial
- Defendants await sentencing in case involving a suspected Beijing-backed operation aimed at repatriating wanted Chinese fugitive living in New Jersey
- Prosecutors said Beijing hired American private investigator Michael McMahon to help find Xu Jin, a former Wuhan senior official
