Michael McMahon, a retired NYPD sergeant working as a private investigator, arriving for the start of his trial at Brooklyn federal court in New York on May 31. Photo: Reuters
Ex-New York policeman, 2 Chinese citizens found guilty of conspiracy in landmark US federal trial

  • Defendants await sentencing in case involving a suspected Beijing-backed operation aimed at repatriating wanted Chinese fugitive living in New Jersey
  • Prosecutors said Beijing hired American private investigator Michael McMahon to help find Xu Jin, a former Wuhan senior official

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 12:59am, 21 Jun, 2023

