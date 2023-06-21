Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives at his hotel in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
As Narendra Modi arrives in US, White House says invitation ‘is not about sending a message to China’
- India is a key partner ‘not just in the Indo-Pacific but globally’, according to US National Security Council spokesman
- The Indian leader will hold talks with Biden and address a joint session of Congress before a state dinner at the White House
