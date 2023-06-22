Members of Taiwan’s military reserve force during a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, in May. Taiwan has found itself under increasing pressure from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory. Photo: Bloomberg
Sanctions against China in case of a Taiwan war could exact a US$3 trillion toll on global economy, report predicts
- Research drawing on lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath finds Western countries struggling to coordinate response
- Major industries G7 could target for sanctions include China’s chemical, metals, electronics, shipbuilding and aviation sectors
Members of Taiwan’s military reserve force during a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, in May. Taiwan has found itself under increasing pressure from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory. Photo: Bloomberg