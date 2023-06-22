Members of Taiwan’s military reserve force during a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, in May. Taiwan has found itself under increasing pressure from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of Taiwan’s military reserve force during a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, in May. Taiwan has found itself under increasing pressure from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
China

Sanctions against China in case of a Taiwan war could exact a US$3 trillion toll on global economy, report predicts

  • Research drawing on lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its aftermath finds Western countries struggling to coordinate response
  • Major industries G7 could target for sanctions include China’s chemical, metals, electronics, shipbuilding and aviation sectors

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 12:03pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of Taiwan’s military reserve force during a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, in May. Taiwan has found itself under increasing pressure from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of Taiwan’s military reserve force during a training exercise in Taoyuan, Taiwan, in May. Taiwan has found itself under increasing pressure from Beijing, which views the self-governing island as part of its territory. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE