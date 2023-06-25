Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: AP
Northern China suffers in the heat, but the south faces heavy rain and flood risk

  • A yellow heat alert has been issued across large parts of the north and temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius are expected in Beijing next week
  • But in southern parts it is a different story, with heavy to torrential rain reported in some areas

He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 9:00pm, 25 Jun, 2023

