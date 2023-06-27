Members of the Wagner paramilitary group sit atop a tank on a street in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. The challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin has rattled China, a close ally. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Recent Russia turmoil challenging Vladimir Putin ‘unsettling’ for China leaders: senior US official
- Comment made by Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific adviser during talk on trilateral security pact Aukus aimed at checking Beijing’s growing footprint in region
- Potential partners to US-Britain-Australia alliance, like France, New Zealand and South Korea, would need to bring significant value, he adds
