China is the world’s largest producer of gallium and germanium, metals used in semiconductors. Photo illustration: Reuters
China is the world’s largest producer of gallium and germanium, metals used in semiconductors. Photo illustration: Reuters
US-China relations
China

China curbs a ‘potential bargaining chip’ to counter US-led semiconductor ban, say experts

  • Beijing imposes export controls on two metals crucial to the production of semiconductors, communication equipment and solar panels
  • Washington is considered the main target of the new rules

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 2:51am, 4 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China is the world’s largest producer of gallium and germanium, metals used in semiconductors. Photo illustration: Reuters
China is the world’s largest producer of gallium and germanium, metals used in semiconductors. Photo illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE