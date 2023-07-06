Cranes load and unload cargo ships at the port of Yantai, Shandong province. A Washington think tank is developing a new way to measure China’s economic output. Photo: Xinhua
Coming soon: a new tool to grapple with Chinese economic data

  • Beijing’s figures have long confounded investors, businesses and governments, which assume official data is more politically than statistically driven
  • Blending databases and interviews with China experts, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies has created a gauge it hopes provides a more accurate picture

Igor Patrick in Washington

Updated: 5:18am, 6 Jul, 2023

