Many young people are under a lot of pressure to do well, which can take its toll. Photo: Shutterstock
China suicide rates rise among young amid pressure to do well at school

  • Researchers warn that the widespread belief among adults that getting good scores trumps anything else risks obscuring mental health issues plaguing children
  • They are urging government to develop programmes for children and teens that adopt best practices from abroad and help identify suicidal behaviour early on

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:19pm, 6 Jul, 2023

