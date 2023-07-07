China’s export restrictions on the elements of gallium and germanium has drawn a sharp response from the US. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: US opposes China’s metal export controls, saying they justify supply chain moves
- Beijing’s new restrictions on germanium and gallium exports ‘underscore the need to diversify supply chains’, US Commerce Department says
- Chinese Commerce Ministry says Beijing had informed the US and the European Union in advance about its decision
