Todd Robinson is the US State Department’s assistant secretary for international narcotics and law enforcement affairs. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

US seeks to heap pressure on China through global coalition tackling fentanyl and other opioids

  • Citing meagre bilateral engagement, senior State Department official says ‘having other countries engage with the PRC will eventually bear fruit’
  • Remarks precede planned launch of Washington-led, ministerial-level coalition to address synthetic drug threats

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 6:15am, 7 Jul, 2023

