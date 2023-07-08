A bag of fentanyl which was seized in a drug raid. China on Friday insisted it is up to the US to “create necessary conditions” for anti-drugs cooperation. Photo: AP
China denounces Blinken’s call for countries to work together to combat synthetic drugs
- Inaugurating a new US-led ‘coalition’ on the scourge, Blinken told ministers from more than 80 countries that the US was ‘a canary in the coal mine’
- China ‘opposes … imposing unilateral sanctions on other countries in the name of counter-narcotics,’ foreign ministry spokesman Weng Wenbin said in Beijing
