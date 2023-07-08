A Chinese auto industry group says it will delete the price pledge from a list of commitments signed by carmakers. Photo: Reuters
A Chinese auto industry group says it will delete the price pledge from a list of commitments signed by carmakers. Photo: Reuters
Electric & new energy vehicles
China

Chinese auto group backs out of pricing pledge over antitrust law concerns

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio and Xpeng among companies to agree to avoid ‘abnormal pricing’
  • Carmaker association recognises the pledge, widely seen as truce to end price war, violates China’s anti-monopoly laws

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:14pm, 8 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese auto industry group says it will delete the price pledge from a list of commitments signed by carmakers. Photo: Reuters
A Chinese auto industry group says it will delete the price pledge from a list of commitments signed by carmakers. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE