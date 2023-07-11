A New York Police officer patrols an underground station. China on Monday issued a warning to its citizens to beware of “entrapment” by American police. Photo: Reuters
China warns its citizens to beware of ‘entrapment’ by US police
- ‘Chinese nationals who travel to the US should be more vigilant, and beware of falling into US snares and arrest-entrapment,’ Beijing’s foreign ministry said
- While Beijing has regularly reminded its citizens of gun and racial violence in the US, it is rare to explicitly point out the danger of arbitrary detention
