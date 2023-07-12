The recent wave of accusations and personal stories of unwanted encounters has brought the way Taiwan deals with sexual violence to the forefront of society. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s #MeToo movement makes a comeback with accusations across politics, TV and schools
- Topics like sexual harassment are rarely discussed in Taiwan, so the #MeToo resurgence gave people a chance to air highlight misconduct that had been buried or ignored
- Some victims hope the resurgence could lead to amendments to the law governing sexual harassment in workplaces, due for review by Taiwan’s legislature in July
The recent wave of accusations and personal stories of unwanted encounters has brought the way Taiwan deals with sexual violence to the forefront of society. Photo: Bloomberg