Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom speaks at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: via YouTube
Chinese rights: Ex-NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom and wife of jailed activist Cheng Yuan speak on US ‘corporate complicity’
- Chair of Congressional-Executive Commission on China says NBA, Milwaukee Tools and Nike will be asked to testify at a future hearing
- Freedom says NBA teams have blacklisted him for being outspoken about Beijing’s treatment of Tibetans and Uygurs
