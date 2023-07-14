A bus passes the Palace of Westminster in London, England, home to the two houses of British parliament. Photo: AFP
China targets Britain’s commercial, academic institutions as government fails to recognise threat: MP report
- Beijing’s aspirations to become economic and technological superpower pose ‘greatest risk’ to UK, according to long-awaited parliamentary report
- Successive British governments faulted for focusing on ‘short-term or acute threats’ and failing to recognise China’s ‘whole-of-state’ approach
