US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (centre) speaks during a meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing on July 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
China

US-China relations: slow but key progress made after high-level visits, say American entrepreneurs

  • While recent official meetings have yet to yield tangible agreements, renewed diplomacy could lead to friendlier commercial conditions, they say
  • Business owners reeling after pandemic are ‘anxious about the geopolitical state’ of dialogue as many in Congress hold firm against engaging Beijing

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 3:35am, 18 Jul, 2023

