US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (centre) speaks during a meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing on July 7. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations: slow but key progress made after high-level visits, say American entrepreneurs
- While recent official meetings have yet to yield tangible agreements, renewed diplomacy could lead to friendlier commercial conditions, they say
- Business owners reeling after pandemic are ‘anxious about the geopolitical state’ of dialogue as many in Congress hold firm against engaging Beijing
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (centre) speaks during a meeting with members of the American business community in Beijing on July 7. Photo: EPA-EFE