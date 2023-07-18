Some parents welcome the return of their adult children, but only as a temporary measure. Photo: Shutterstock
Josephine Ma
Opinion

As I see it by Josephine Ma

What the emergence of ‘full-time children’ tells us about modern China

  • There is a growing trend for young adults who cannot find a job returning to live with their parents – often doing chores in exchange for an allowance
  • Such as an arrangement is supposed to be temporary, but high youth unemployment coupled with an ageing population is a recipe for trouble in future

Josephine Ma

Updated: 11:58pm, 18 Jul, 2023

