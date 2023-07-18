Marcelo Andrade (right), Prysmian’s vice-president for telecommunications in Latin America, inspecting optical cable at the company’s Brazilian facility. Photo: Prysmian Group
Brazil to investigate claims of Chinese dumping in optical cable sector
- Inquiry will include whether Beijing has subsidised the actions, which would violate World Trade Organization rules
- Sector is the latest to draw fire from Brazilian businesses, which have alleged unfair practices by Chinese companies in other fields
