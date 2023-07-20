The survey involved more than 7,000 US-based Asian-identifying adults. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese-Americans view Taiwan more favourably than they do China, Pew survey finds
- But recent nationwide research on US-based Asians also shows Chinese-Americans see China more favourably compared to other Asian-Americans
- Chinese-Americans found to be only Asian group not to have a mostly favourable impression of their ancestral homeland
