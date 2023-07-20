“The Chinese people cannot remain silent,” said Xie Feng, Beijing’s top envoy to Washington, in response to reports the US might escalate tech sanctions. Photo: Reuters
Envoy warns China will ‘definitely’ respond to US tech curbs, but experts say Beijing’s options are limited
- Chinese ambassador Xie Feng says Beijing ‘cannot simply sit idly by’ as Washington considers new restrictions on investment and AI chip exports
- But China has few weapons for retaliation as it tries to keep up with US in semiconductor race, according to analysts
