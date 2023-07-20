“The Chinese people cannot remain silent,” said Xie Feng, Beijing’s top envoy to Washington, in response to reports the US might escalate tech sanctions. Photo: Reuters
“The Chinese people cannot remain silent,” said Xie Feng, Beijing’s top envoy to Washington, in response to reports the US might escalate tech sanctions. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China

Envoy warns China will ‘definitely’ respond to US tech curbs, but experts say Beijing’s options are limited

  • Chinese ambassador Xie Feng says Beijing ‘cannot simply sit idly by’ as Washington considers new restrictions on investment and AI chip exports
  • But China has few weapons for retaliation as it tries to keep up with US in semiconductor race, according to analysts

Orange WangJi Siqi
Orange Wang and Ji Siqi in Beijing

Updated: 7:49pm, 20 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
“The Chinese people cannot remain silent,” said Xie Feng, Beijing’s top envoy to Washington, in response to reports the US might escalate tech sanctions. Photo: Reuters
“The Chinese people cannot remain silent,” said Xie Feng, Beijing’s top envoy to Washington, in response to reports the US might escalate tech sanctions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE