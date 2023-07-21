Using construction piles that are too short for high-speed rail lines may cause foundation instability and safety hazards, according to experts. Photo: Weibo
Chinese authorities to investigate allegations of high-speed rail construction problems in eastern province
- Whistle-blower says construction piles in parts of Shandong railway do not meet design requirements, posing safety risk
- After media reports confirm claims, transport department, railway authority and contractor announce probe over quality accusations
Using construction piles that are too short for high-speed rail lines may cause foundation instability and safety hazards, according to experts. Photo: Weibo