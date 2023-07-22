US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday. Photo: dpa
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday. Photo: dpa
US-China relations
China

China’s failure to intervene in North Korea’s military deployment would prompt US response, says Antony Blinken

  • Top American diplomat warns that Beijing must help denuclearise Pyongyang or else Washington will bolster its defence alliances with Seoul and Tokyo
  • US aims to steady its relationship with China and ‘make sure that the competition we’re clearly in does not veer into conflict’, Blinken says

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 2:52am, 22 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday. Photo: dpa
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE