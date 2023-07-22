US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his remarks at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday. Photo: dpa
China’s failure to intervene in North Korea’s military deployment would prompt US response, says Antony Blinken
- Top American diplomat warns that Beijing must help denuclearise Pyongyang or else Washington will bolster its defence alliances with Seoul and Tokyo
- US aims to steady its relationship with China and ‘make sure that the competition we’re clearly in does not veer into conflict’, Blinken says
