Tan Hai, head of the Chinese Football Association’s technical department, is among the latest figures in the sport to face investigation. Photo: Weibo
China’s football corruption crackdown targets 2 more senior officials
- High-level Chinese Football Association employees under investigation for suspected ‘serious violations of discipline and law’, sports regulator says
- The latest probes involve Qi Jun, head of the CFA’s strategic planning department, and technical department director Tan Hai
