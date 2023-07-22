Tan Hai, head of the Chinese Football Association’s technical department, is among the latest figures in the sport to face investigation. Photo: Weibo
Corruption in China
China

China’s football corruption crackdown targets 2 more senior officials

  • High-level Chinese Football Association employees under investigation for suspected ‘serious violations of discipline and law’, sports regulator says
  • The latest probes involve Qi Jun, head of the CFA’s strategic planning department, and technical department director Tan Hai

Reuters

Updated: 12:16pm, 22 Jul, 2023

