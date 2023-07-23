China targets invasive plants and animals in 3-year crackdown

Chinese customs authorities have embarked on a three-year campaign to stop invasive plants and animals entering the country. The General Administration of Customs said on Saturday that the risks from these species had risen with the growth in international trade and movement of people across borders. The administration said it would step up inspections at ports, improve early warning systems and deploy more advanced technology and analysis. In the first half of this year alone, customs officers across the country intercepted 1,405 live animal and plant species prohibited from entering the country, it said. Some of the animals were imported illegally by criminal gangs for the exotic pet market, the administration said. According to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, there are already more than 660 invasive alien species in China, including 71 that have threatened or could threaten the country’s natural ecosystems. Species such as cordgrass , fall armyworms and red imported fire ants are among the biggest dangers to native wildlife and crops. The start of the administration’s campaign comes just days after a top-level, two-day meeting in Beijing on environmental protection. During the conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping said “the natural environment” was the foundation of the country’s survival and development, and authorities should ensure they were not threatened or damaged. China passed its first biosecurity law in October 2020 and issued its first biodiversity white paper the following year, ahead of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity held in Yunnan province in October 2021. In the white paper, Beijing pledged to strengthen control over invasive species through a process of monitoring, control and extermination. The new biosecurity law, which went into effect in April 2021, covers a wide range of issues including prevention of invasive alien species. A year later, the customs agency, jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and two other ministries, issued a regulation based on the new law, providing more detailed measures on the invasive alien species’ prevention, monitoring and management.