Red imported fire ants are among the invasive species that authorities are seeking to keep out of China. Photo: Shutterstock
China targets invasive plants and animals in 3-year crackdown

  • Authorities will improve monitoring at ports and early warning systems
  • More than 1,400 species were stopped from entering the country in the first six months of this year, customs says

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Jul, 2023

