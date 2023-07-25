Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi attends a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta on July 13. Photo: dpa
China urges India to stabilise ties for mutual benefit after BYD’s failed US$1 billion EV factory bid
- Both countries should adhere to ‘strategic judgment’ that they pose no threat to each other, says top Beijing diplomat Wang Yi on Brics sidelines
- Push comes in South Africa at meeting of emerging economies bloc that China and Russia favour expanding while India balks
