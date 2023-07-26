The US House of Representatives approved several bills on Tuesday intended to counter China’s influence. Photo: Bloomberg
US House passes bill to hold Chinese officials accountable for spread of fentanyl
- ‘The Chinese Communist Party plays a prominent role in every step of the fentanyl crisis,’ says Representative Andy Barr, sponsor of the ‘Stop Chinese Fentanyl’ bill
- The chamber also approved legislation directing the US State Department to report on China’s efforts to undermine Taiwan in international organisations
