A dragon dance performed during Lunar New Year celebrations in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where cultural events meant to boost China’s standing have fallen short, according to a recent survey. Photo: AFP.
Views of China ‘broadly negative’ in India and Brazil, survey finds

  • Unfavourable perceptions of Asian giant surged by 21 percentage points in two of the biggest Brics members compared with 2019 results
  • Human rights concerns, China-India border dispute and coronavirus pandemic said to fuel sentiments despite Beijing’s soft-power push

Igor Patrick
Igor Patrick in Washington

Updated: 7:16am, 28 Jul, 2023

