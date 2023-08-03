China has implemented a new counter-espionage law and called for its populace to join in the efforts. Photo: AP
Under new law, China is ‘encouraging citizens to spy on each other’, US says
- State Department says Secretary Antony Blinken raised US concerns about Beijing’s broad anti-espionage efforts during recent meetings with Chinese officials
- Washington has already warned US citizens about travelling to mainland China because of ‘the risk of wrongful detention’
