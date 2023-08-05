General Laura Richardson heads US Southern Command, which provides contingency planning and security cooperation alongside countries in the Caribbean, Central America and South America. Photo: AFP
China’s rising clout in Latin America setting off alarm bells for US, says senior Pentagon official
- Beijing’s aggressive investment in the region, particularly in critical infrastructure like 5G, described as presenting ‘red-zone’ security concerns
- Chinese outreach ‘absolutely global and right under our nose, so close to our homeland’, says General Laura Richardson
